FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise ship last week.

Two search warrants were filed on Wednesday, one to search the room where a woman was found unresponsive on the Carnival Cruise Sunshine and the other to search of a Volkswagen Jetta with North Carolina plates, also on the basis of evidence of a crime.

FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler confirmed both search warrants are related to the death on Carnival Sunshine that left Charleston Feb. 27 and returned March 4.

Authorities applied for the search warrant on March 3.

A woman was found unresponsive in her room on the Carnival Cruise Sunshine sometime last week, FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said. Crew members attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead on the ship.

On Tuesday, Carnival Cruise Line provided a statement saying all indications pertaining to the woman’s death on Carnival Sunshine suggest it was due to natural causes.

“While we continue to cooperate with authorities, all indications pertaining to the death of a guest on board Carnival Sunshine suggest that it was a natural death due to a medical condition. We will defer to the FBI on any specific details which may possibly be released at a later date as we fully respect the investigative process, but our initial emergency medical response was appropriate and it appears that this was indeed a medical situation that sadly resulted in the death of a guest.”

The cruise line did not say where that information came from.

Carnival Cruise Line said the decedent and her husband debarked in Nassau before the ship returned to Charleston. Once the ship ported March 4, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team responded to process the passenger’s room, Wheeler said.

Bahamian authorities have not provided further details.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.