Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in Mexico.(FBI)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities say a child missing since 2018 has been found in Mexico and has safely returned to the United States.

According to the FBI, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was kidnapped by her biological non-custodial mother, Esmeralda Lopez, from a shopping mall in Washington state in October 2018.

KPTV reports that Aranza met her biological mother that day for a court-supervised visitation. Authorities determined that she was taken to Mexico.

The FBI said Aranza, now 8 years old, ended up being found safe last month in Michoacán, Mexico, by Mexican authorities and returned to the U.S. by special agents.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”

Authorities said Aranza’s mother was arrested in Puebla, Mexico, in 2019 and extradited to Washington state.

In 2021, Lopez was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree kidnapping, robbery and first-degree custodial interference.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
Mary Ann Elvington
Slain Horry County woman’s estate sues OnStar alleging refusal to give location during kidnapping
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping

Latest News

.
Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors
.
Physician Assistances show support of SC Senate healthcare access bill
.
TSA tips for traveling for Spring Break to MYR
Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire
Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’