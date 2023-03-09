Submit a Tip
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence

From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh have filed the first step to appeal his conviction for the murders of his wife and son, court documents state.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a notice of appeal with the South Carolina Court of Appeals Thursday afternoon.

The document states they will seek to appeal Murdaugh’s convictions in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul; as well as the two life sentences handed down by Judge Clifton Newman.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The jury convicted Murdaugh of the double murder after just under three hours of deliberations on March 3 after a six-week trial in Walterboro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

