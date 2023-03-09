Submit a Tip
Conway City Council postpones meeting to consider demolishing historic school after fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The fate of a historic school in Conway is back up in the air.

Conway City Council previously announced a meeting to discuss whether to demolish the old Whittemore Elementary School building for Thursday, but it has since been postponed.

The meeting, which was to be held virtually via Zoom, had an agenda consisting of only two items. Those items were a “consideration of emergency demolition of Whittemore Elementary School” and a “considering of closing request for proposals for Whittemore Elementary School property.”

No re-scheduled date for the meeting has been announced.

According to officials, the old school property on Maple Street caught fire early Tuesday. Crews continued to fight hotspots at the scene for over six hours.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

The Whittemore Elementary building has been empty for decades and has remained a hot topic among those wanting to preserve the property.

In January, it was revealed the costs to renovate Whittemore had nearly doubled to around $30 million.

