Complaints lead to police finding meth, pills in Florence; 3 arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken into custody after drugs were found during a search in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said it began an investigation into a home on the 1300 block of Queensferry Drive after “numerous neighborhood complaints.”

A search of the home and a nearby camper was later conducted by officers as well as members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.

All three people involved, Shane Poquette, Gabriella Valencia Torres-Feliciano and Samuel Ward Smith were arrested at the scene.

Poquette, who lived at the home, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana. Online records show he was released Thursday on a $35,000 bond.

Torres-Feliciano, of Murrells Inlet, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith, of Piedmont, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in addition to possession of a controlled substance.

Online records show Torres-Feliciano and Smith are being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon, each under a $5,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.