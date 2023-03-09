Submit a Tip
Come out and join us at our Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The American Red Cross and WMBF News are teaming up to host the March blood drive on Thursday, March 9th from 11am to 6pm at the at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times. To schedule yours, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) with the sponsor code WMBF.

All who come to give in March will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email!

Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card to help with gas or grocery expenses.

There will be five lucky winners.

Terms apply at RedCrossBlood.org/Help.

