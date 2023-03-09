Charges expected after fake threat at Forestbrook Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A fake threat prompted a police presence at an Horry County middle school on Thursday, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department said the hoax was reported at Forestbrook Middle School.

“Charges involving a juvenile are expected,” officials said in a statement.

Police also said there was and is no real threat to the community regarding the threat.

WMBF News has reached out to police and school officials for more information.

