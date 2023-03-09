Submit a Tip
Charges expected after fake threat at Forestbrook Middle School

Credit: Marc Blazer
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A fake threat prompted a police presence at an Horry County middle school on Thursday, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department said the hoax was reported at Forestbrook Middle School.

“Charges involving a juvenile are expected,” officials said in a statement.

Police also said there was and is no real threat to the community regarding the threat.

WMBF News has reached out to police and school officials for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

