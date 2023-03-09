Building materials supplier company expands to Florence County, will create 80 new jobs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Ohio-based company wants to expand its footprint in the Palmetto State.

Carter Lumber, a building materials supplier company, announced plans on Thursday to expand and bring its operations to Florence County. The company already has operations in Easley and Rock Hill, making the Florence County facility the third one in South Carolina.

“Carter Lumber has done business in South Carolina since the 1970s, and it has always been a pro-business state filled with opportunities to grow. That same spirit exists in the state today, and we are excited to be opening this location to take advantage of those many opportunities,” Carter Lumber President Jeff Donley said.

The company plans to renovate a 120,000-square-foot facility located at 305 West Myrtle Beach Highway in Johnsonville. The facility will manufacture roof and floor trusses along with hanging interior door units. The location will also serve as a millwork warehouse for stock mouldings, and the products will be delivered to residential, commercial and multi-family job sites.

The $26 million investment is expected to create 80 jobs.

“We congratulate Carter Lumber on their decision to locate in Florence County! The 80 new jobs that Carter Lumber will create will positively impact the Johnsonville community for years to come,” Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023.

People interested in joining the team can CLICK HERE to visit the company’s career page.

