Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Wake Forest Demon Deacons scored 77 points in Wednesday’s ACC tournament game against Syracuse Orange, meaning Bojangles fans get a free sausage biscuit on Thursday.

In honor of this year’s ACC tournaments, Bojangles is putting on a Biscuits and Baskets campaign.

“Make baskets, get biscuits – we’re giving fans another reason to cheer for their favorite teams this year at the ACC men’s and women’s tournaments,” said Ken Reynolds, the director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles. “As if the competition isn’t steep enough, we want to up the ante by putting sausage biscuits on the line so everyone visiting Greensboro, from near and far, can enjoy Bojangles on us.”

Throughout both tournaments – the women play March 1-5, and the men play March 7-11– any time a team scores 77 or more points, fans can get a free sausage biscuit at participating Bojangles online ordering locations the next day by using the code “ACC” in the Bojangles app.

The “77″ landmark is a nod to the brand’s birth year, Bojangles said in a release.

Free sausage biscuits are limited to one per day per customer, and no purchase is necessary to redeem the reward.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

