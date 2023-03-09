Submit a Tip
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of a house.(Dean Brown/New Hanover County)
By Mara McJilton and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A home inspector in North Carolina uncovered more than just potential structural issues or code violations this week.

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of a house.

There isn’t much light in the attic, so Brown said he initially thought the reptile was a “fake, stuffed gator of some sort.”

“He didn’t really move at first. He was kind of asleep, I guess. But once I shined my flashlight on his head, his eyes started to open, and he gave me a wink and let me know, ‘I’m alive,’” Brown said.

The code enforcement official backed away and took some pictures before calling a co-worker to let him know what was going on.

It’s unclear how the alligator ended up in the attic, but Brown said he thinks a door to the house was left open and was able to sneak in.

The builder saw mud in the house Monday morning but wasn’t sure where it came from. He called in crews to clean up the mess.

Work continued on the home for a day and a half before Brown discovered the gator.

“Nobody would believe me. I made phone calls. I told people around me, but nobody would believe me. One person did get around to go and look,” Bown said. “When he realized I was not joking, he was able to communicate with the rest of the workers on site to leave.”

Animal control was able to remove the alligator from the home.

While Brown has encountered gators before, this is the first time he’s seen one indoors.

“Since then, I’ve been very cautious and peek in and look around,” Brown said. “It was an experience that I’ll never forget.”

