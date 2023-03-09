Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1-year-old resuscitated after receiving Narcan, sheriff’s office says

The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested...
The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, N.C. (Gray News) – A 1-year-old child was resuscitated and taken to the hospital after receiving Narcan, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency officials were called Tuesday to respond to reports of an unresponsive child in Broadway, North Carolina.

First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were able to save the child’s life by using Narcan. The toddler was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Narcotics agents searched the home and found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house.

The child’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.

Brandy Leona Alvey and Michael Alan Crockett were both charged with felony child abuse by neglect in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian James Elliot was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Mary Ann Elvington
Slain Horry County woman’s estate sues OnStar alleging refusal to give location during kidnapping
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

Latest News

.
WMBF News - Red Cross Blood Drive: Wife’s illness prompted volunteer to donate every chance he gets
Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to...
IRS nominee Daniel Werfel confirmed by Senate vote
FILE - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S....
Former Ohio House speaker convicted in $60M bribery scheme
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden reveals budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes
Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill
Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill