World Kidney Day is March 9th and you can give a gift of a kidney

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - World Kidney Day comes back every year.

All across the globe many hundred events take place from public screenings in Argentina to Zumba marathons in Malaysia.

They do it all to create awareness.

Awareness about preventive behaviors, awareness about risk factors, and awareness about how to live with a kidney disease.

They do this because we want kidney health for all.

Diane Ingram is in need of a kidney transplant.  She has been waiting 2 years and must go to dialysis several times a week.  Her husband is her primary caregiver!

Shug Sellers is a living donor.  She gave a kidney to her ex-husband years ago and continues to advocate for living donors.

If you want more information about the living donation process, contact MUSC:  843-792-5097

Here is some more information about kidney transplants:  https://muschealth.org/medical-services/transplant/kidney-transplant

Here is some more information about becoming a living donor:  https://muschealth.org/medical-services/transplant/living-donation

