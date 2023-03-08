Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors

Submit a Tip
Winna’s Kitchen closed out 2022 with water rushing from its ceiling. Now, nearly three months later they are ready to have their restaurant full of customers ag
By Makayla Evans
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen closed out 2022 with water rushing from its ceiling. Now, nearly three months later they are ready to have their restaurant full of customers again.

Winna’s Kitchen had to undergo major reconstruction after a water heater from an apartment above the restaurant burst leaving major damage.

The restaurant had to rip out and replace its ceiling, and countertops and refinish its hardwood floors.

However, co-owner Kinsey Muller said the flooding allowed for a few new upgrades by adding new bar stools, tile and lighting.

Muller said although this is not how they wanted to start out the new year, the flooding happened at a good time.

“It wasn’t a good thing that it happened, but at the best possible time if it was going to. Being closed in January and February, a lot of restaurants close then anyway. The timing was impeccable if we were going to have to close,” said Muller.

The popular downtown restaurant is also debuting its new spring menu with some new items but will still have its staple dishes.

Muller said she can’t wait to see new and old customers walk back through the door.

“We miss our regulars. We see them all the time, so I feel like I haven’t seen some of my friends in a really long time. I’m just excited. This is our community hang-out spot. We come here and see our friends, so I’m just happy to have that back,” said Muller.

Winna’s Kitchen is reopening and welcoming back customers Wednesday.

The restaurant’s new hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

