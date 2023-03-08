Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS (AP) — The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis police department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest.

The review was requested by the city’s mayor and police chief, the department said. In a separate effort, it will examine the use of specialized units around the country and produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors on their use, according to the announcement.

“In the wake of Tyre Nichols’s tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

The U.S. Justice Department has previously opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols’ death.

The city on Wednesday also plans to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the arrest of the 29-year-old motorist who died Jan. 10, three days after his violent arrest. It will add to the already-public footage from police body cameras and a surveillance camera that has given the world a detailed look at the police pummeling Nichols.

Officials have named six officers who have already been fired in the case, and five of them now face second-degree murder charges. Those five officers’ own body cameras recorded them beating Nichols, propping the badly injured Nichols in handcuffs against an unmarked police car, and then ignoring him as he struggled to stay upright. They have pleaded not guilty.

The officers were part of a specialized crime-suppression team called the Scorpion unit, which was shut down by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis after Nichols’ death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway
Brandon Alan Lee
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’

Latest News

.
Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors
Nola'z wednesday fire
Crews battle 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar in 1 week
VIDEO: Crews respond to second fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar in 3 days
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality