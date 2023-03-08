Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Soon when you’re driving down North Kings Highway, the outside of First Presbyterian Church...
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue

Latest News

17-year-old killed in Georgetown County shooting: Coroner
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Memorial candles
Pee Dee ministry to hold prayer vigil for victims of Mexico kidnapping
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern