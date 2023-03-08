Police: Woman arrested, man wanted in connection to Marion murder

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has been arrested and a man remains wanted in connection to a murder in the Pee Dee, according to authorities.

The Marion Police Department said Wednesday that 21-year-old Talearia Robinson was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to attempted murder. She was granted a $30,000 bond, police said.

Police also said a second suspect, Devante Legette, also remains wanted for murder and attempted murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 2 on the 800 block of Bluff Street that resulted in the death of James Cross, Jr.

Another person was also hurt, but no further details were provided on their condition.

Anyone with information on Legette’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.

