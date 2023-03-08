Myrtle Beach Planning Commission unanimously approves ‘Market Walk’ plan; residents push back

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposal to bring about 200 homes to the Market Common area was met with some pushback today. Despite residents voicing their concerns, the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker started off the meeting by reminding everyone to be courteous, citing issues at previous meetings. More law enforcement was present at Tuesday’s meeting because of these concerns.

The number of homes in the plan back in December included 209 units, and the updated one includes 203. The development would go on the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phyllis Boulevard.

A traffic study determined that roads will not be negatively impacted by the extra homes and people, but residents say traffic remains a concern for them.

“I would just say to you that if you haven’t actually gone down there and experienced that and driven through there, I would encourage the commissioners to do so,” a community member said during public comment. “I would encourage you not to approve the project as it is written.”

Other residents said they are not opposed to development, but do not think more residential development is necessary.

HOA president of the Reserve at Market Common, Paul Meunier, said he and other residents will not stop their fight against the project and plan to voice their concerns to the city council.

“Like I said, disappointed, but we’re not finished,” said Meunier. “We have other avenues to pursue and we’re going to pursue them to the best of our ability for the people that live here.”

