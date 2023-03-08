Submit a Tip
Pee Dee man wins $200K on forgotten lotto ticket

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man won $200,000 after he found a lottery ticket in his truck and realized he had never even scratched it.

He bought the winning Fiery 5s ticket with some leftover change he had at the Coward Truck Stop on US Hwy. 52 in Coward.

He found the ticket days later when he flipped down the visor in his truck. He scratched it and couldn’t believe his good luck.

“It was so unexpected and so awesome,” the winner said. “It came at a great time.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $200,000 in the Fiery 5s game that has no more top prizes available.

Coward Truck Stop in Coward received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

