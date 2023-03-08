Myrtle Beach man faces 7 counts child sexual exploitation after tip about chat room activity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after a tip about alleged criminal activity on a chat room app.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested Joshua Guiney, 24, of Myrtle Beach, on Tuesday.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on the chat room app, Discord.

Guiney is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. No bond has been set.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

