Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Liquor store owner shoots, kills burglar inside store, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a liquor store burglary that turned into a deadly shooting in...
Authorities are investigating a liquor store burglary that turned into a deadly shooting in Texas.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a liquor store owner shot and killed a burglar inside their store.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of Frank’s Liquor Store called them at about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday stating that the business was being burglarized.

Authorities said while they were en route they were told the person who had allegedly broken into the store had been shot by the owner.

According to deputies, they found the alleged burglar lying on the floor of the business with a single gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man, later identified as Jeffery Gunter, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed Gunter entering the closed business through a drive-thru window and placing cigarettes and bottles of liquor inside a bag.

The store owner was spending the night and was awakened by the sounds in the store, authorities said. He then spotted Gunter in the storage room and yelled out.

The sheriff’s office said Gunter made a move toward the store owner who ended up shooting him. The owner notified deputies and waited for them to arrive.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation. They did not immediately release the name of the store owner.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway
Brandon Alan Lee
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’

Latest News

.
Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors
.
Physician Assistances show support of SC Senate healthcare access bill
Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire
Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’
.
Crews battle 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar in 1 week