House OKs SC hate crimes bill

The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a bipartisan 84-31 vote.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After just two hours of debate, the South Carolina House of Representatives has given a second reading to a hate crime bill.

The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a bipartisan 84-31 vote.

More than half the 124-member chamber in the South Carolina House of Representatives are sponsoring this bill, which would establish a hate crimes law in South Carolina.

The bill will next move to the Senate, where it died last year after never getting a floor debate.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crimes bill.

Pinckney was a state senator and one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.

