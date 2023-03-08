Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Graham to unveil legislation to combat Mexican drug cartels, fentanyl in U.S.

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday, Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is taking a step in the fight against Mexican drug cartels bringing fentanyl into America.

The senator is holding a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the bill.

The measure would designate Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and authorize the use of military force against them.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Graham raised the issue of lawlessness in Mexico regarding drug cartels and the poisoning of America through fentanyl.

Graham’s office said the kidnappings of four people from Lake City in Mexico by suspected drug cartels reinforces what Graham said during the committee hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway
Brandon Alan Lee
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’

Latest News

.
Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors
Nola'z wednesday fire
Crews battle 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar in 1 week
VIDEO: Crews respond to second fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar in 3 days
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire