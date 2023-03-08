Submit a Tip
Florence police searching for victim, others involved in possible kidnapping

Florence police searching for victim, suspects in possible kidnapping
Florence police searching for victim, suspects in possible kidnapping(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for those involved in a possible kidnapping case.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened the night of Feb. 28 on the 2100 block of Hoffmeyer Road. A woman was reportedly abducted, according to police.

After viewing a video of the incident, officials said they were looking for the driver of a black Lexus SUV that was in the area at the time.

The vehicle is also believed to have a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

