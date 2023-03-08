Florence police searching for victim, others involved in possible kidnapping

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for those involved in a possible kidnapping case.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened the night of Feb. 28 on the 2100 block of Hoffmeyer Road. A woman was reportedly abducted, according to police.

After viewing a video of the incident, officials said they were looking for the driver of a black Lexus SUV that was in the area at the time.

The vehicle is also believed to have a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

