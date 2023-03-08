FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather continues, two rounds of rain through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Spring-like warmth we’ve seen recently takes a break through next week.

SUNNY THURSDAY

Sunny skies continue Thursday as we remain on the cooler side. We’ll start the morning in the upper 30s and only climb to around 61° into the afternoon. The clouds will begin to increase late in the day but rain chances will hold off until Friday.

Sunny and cool Thursday ahead (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

Expect to see scattered showers around by sunrise Friday, continuing on and off through the early afternoon. Temperatures do manage to climb a bit warmer despite the clouds, topping out around 64° Friday afternoon. The rain and clouds will clear as we move through Friday evening.

Rain chances arrive into Friday morning (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

Sunny skies briefly return this weekend as we turn clear Saturday. Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend, climbing into the upper 50s Saturday, a few degrees warmer Sunday.

The clouds quickly increase Sunday morning ahead of our next storm system. This will usher in scattered downpours Sunday afternoon, turning heavy at times overnight Sunday, into Monday morning.

More clouds and rain arrive late Sunday (WMBF)

