Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives, rain returns Friday

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After record warmth yesterday, we’re about 40 degrees colder this morning as the winds have shifted out of the north providing for a cool start to the day.

MUCH COOLER WEATHER

Temperatures will struggle to climb today with a strong northerly wind. We’ll see the beaches climb to the upper 50s with the inland areas touching the lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine continues despite the cooler weather. If you find time to get outside, that jacket will be needed for the early morning hours. It will still feel comfortable for the beginning of March.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s today.
Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s today.(WMBF)

Lows tonight once again will fall into the lower 40s for the Grand Strand with the upper 30s inland. Go far enough inland tonight and you just might encounter some patchy frost with temperatures in the mid-upper 30s.

Go far enough inland and patchy frost will be possible inland.
Go far enough inland and patchy frost will be possible inland.(WMBF)

Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with another round of lower 60s during the afternoon. The clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next storm system.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN

An incoming cold front will arrive on Friday and usher in a round of scattered downpours. The good news is that storms are not expected but rain could turn heavy at times through the afternoon hours. Highs will remain right around 60°.

Rain chances increase starting early Friday and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect...
Rain chances increase starting early Friday and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect clouds, cooler temperatures and plenty of rain chances.(WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Sunshine returns as we head into Saturday. This is great news for the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Festival! Highs will be cooler with the upper 50s for Saturday. As we head into Sunday, look for the clouds to increase throughout the day with most of the rain arriving around sunset and continuing through the night and into Monday morning.

Expect a cooler weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Rain chances return on Sunday near...
Expect a cooler weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Rain chances return on Sunday near sunset.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway
NMB City Council passes bike restrictions and permit requirements for beach events
North Myrtle Beach City Council passes bike restrictions, permit requirements for beach events
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Last warm day, temperatures turn cooler
Severe Thunderstorm winds are one of leading causes of storm damage in the Carolinas
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Why strong thunderstorm winds cause so much damage
Some spots fall into the upper 30s Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT: Much cooler weather arrives, frost possible
It's the warmest day of the week!
FIRST ALERT: Last warm day, temperatures turn cooler