FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives, rain returns Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After record warmth yesterday, we’re about 40 degrees colder this morning as the winds have shifted out of the north providing for a cool start to the day.

MUCH COOLER WEATHER

Temperatures will struggle to climb today with a strong northerly wind. We’ll see the beaches climb to the upper 50s with the inland areas touching the lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine continues despite the cooler weather. If you find time to get outside, that jacket will be needed for the early morning hours. It will still feel comfortable for the beginning of March.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s today. (WMBF)

Lows tonight once again will fall into the lower 40s for the Grand Strand with the upper 30s inland. Go far enough inland tonight and you just might encounter some patchy frost with temperatures in the mid-upper 30s.

Go far enough inland and patchy frost will be possible inland. (WMBF)

Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with another round of lower 60s during the afternoon. The clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next storm system.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN

An incoming cold front will arrive on Friday and usher in a round of scattered downpours. The good news is that storms are not expected but rain could turn heavy at times through the afternoon hours. Highs will remain right around 60°.

Rain chances increase starting early Friday and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect clouds, cooler temperatures and plenty of rain chances. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Sunshine returns as we head into Saturday. This is great news for the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Festival! Highs will be cooler with the upper 50s for Saturday. As we head into Sunday, look for the clouds to increase throughout the day with most of the rain arriving around sunset and continuing through the night and into Monday morning.

Expect a cooler weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Rain chances return on Sunday near sunset. (WMBF)

