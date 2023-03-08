Crews battle 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar in 1 week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are battling another fire at a Grand Strand dueling piano bar.

Crews from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the blaze at Nola’z on 9th Avenue North early Wednesday.

It’s the second time the business has caught fire in three days. The cause of the first fire is under investigation.

Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Jon Evans said there was damage to the roofline of the building.

MBFD officials are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are assisting.

Footage from a WMBF News viewer also showed fire crews at the scene.

This is a developing story.

