Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews battle 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar in 1 week

Credit: Tony
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are battling another fire at a Grand Strand dueling piano bar.

Crews from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the blaze at Nola’z on 9th Avenue North early Wednesday.

It’s the second time the business has caught fire in three days. The cause of the first fire is under investigation.

Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Jon Evans said there was damage to the roofline of the building.

MBFD officials are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are assisting.

Footage from a WMBF News viewer also showed fire crews at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway
Brandon Alan Lee
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’

Latest News

.
Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors
VIDEO: Crews respond to second fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar in 3 days
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham to unveil legislation to combat Mexican drug cartels, fentanyl in U.S.