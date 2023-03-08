Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway City Council to consider demolishing historic school building after fire

Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway(Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders in Conway are set to consider demolishing a historic school in the city after a fire earlier this week.

Conway City Council announced a special meeting taking place at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The only two items on the agenda are a “consideration of emergency demolition of Whittemore Elementary School” and a “considering of closing request for proposals for Whittemore Elementary School property.”

According to officials, the old school property on Maple Street caught fire early Tuesday. Crews continued to fight hotspots at the scene for over six hours.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

The Whittemore Elementary building has been empty for decades and has remained a hot topic among those wanting to preserve the property.

In January, it was revealed the costs to renovate Whittemore had nearly doubled to around $30 million.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway
Brandon Alan Lee
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’

Latest News

.
Winna’s Kitchen reopens after flooding temporarily closed doors
Nola'z wednesday fire
Crews battle 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach dueling piano bar in 1 week
VIDEO: Crews respond to second fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar in 3 days
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham to unveil legislation to combat Mexican drug cartels, fentanyl in U.S.