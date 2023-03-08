2 injured, lanes blocked after multi-car crash on Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to clear the roads after a crash on Highway 501 left two people injured.

Crews were called to the area of east Highway 501 and Amber Lane in Conway around 3:04 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. The crash has blocked multiple lanes of traffic, causing lengthy delays.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

HCFR has asked drivers to find alternate routes to avoid delays and for the safety of those crews on the scene.

The City of Conway Fire Department is assisting and SCHP is investigating the crash.

