17-year-old killed in Georgetown shooting, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old died after being shot in Georgetown this week, according to authorities.

The Georgetown Police Department said it received calls about shots being fired on Alex Alford Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found the teen in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He later died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the teen who died as Jaydyn Woodward, of Georgetown. An autopsy has been scheduled.

An investigation is ongoing, and police said investigators are processing evidence and following up on leads.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

