17-year-old killed in Georgetown County shooting: Coroner

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager has died following a shooting in Georgetown County Tuesday afternoon according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Ridgeway confirmed the Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old victim. The teen was brought into Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after a shooting on Alex Alford Drive.

An autopsy has been scheduled at MUSC.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

