1 killed in early-morning crash with semi outside Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Marlboro County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Highway 38 about four miles outside Bennettsville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said both vehicles, a 2009 Cadillac sedan and a 2016 Freightliner, were headed east on Hwy 38 when the driver of the sedan attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the Freightliner.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not inured.

SCHP is investiagting.

