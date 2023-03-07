Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child with belt for ‘acting out’

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man was arrested Monday after hitting a child in the face for “acting out.”

Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News state the child, a student at Loris Elementary, was struck in the face with a belt by 31-year-old Brandon Alan Lee.

The incident took place on Feb. 27, and Lee admitted to hitting the child because the child was screaming. In an attempt to hit the child in the mouth, the child moved out of the way, and Lee struck the child’s face leaving a mark and bruising.

Lee has been charged with cruelty to children (torture, deprivation) and was booked into J Reuben Long Detention Center but has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.