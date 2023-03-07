Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s Office: Waccamaw Middle School student detained, charged with student threats

Police search for missing child
Police search for missing child(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old in Georgetown has been charged after making threats Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with student threats and was detained at the school until his parents arrived.

No weapons were found at the school and it operated under normal conditions.

GSCO said at no time were students or staff at the school in danger.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
Soon when you’re driving down North Kings Highway, the outside of First Presbyterian Church...
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Latest News

Brandon Alan Lee
Warrants: Loris man arrested after hitting child for ‘acting out’
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
Exam room at GraceMed in Wichita, Kansas
S.C. woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say
Dominique Brand
Sentencing postponed indefinitely for man convicted of killing Horry County grandmother