Sheriff’s Office: Waccamaw Middle School student detained, charged with student threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old in Georgetown has been charged after making threats Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with student threats and was detained at the school until his parents arrived.

No weapons were found at the school and it operated under normal conditions.

GSCO said at no time were students or staff at the school in danger.

