Police searching for missing Georgetown woman

Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say Shaquina Trappier did not arrive at her family’s residence in Georgetown on the night of March 4. Police say she was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants.

Trappier was last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with SC tag number VJG-818, authorities say.

Police say Trappier was reported missing to the police department on Monday.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4329 or 843-545-4400.

