North Myrtle Beach City Council passes bike restrictions, permit requirements for beach events

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest North Myrtle Beach city council meeting lasted just 24 minutes with all items on the agenda passing.

“It’s 7:24 p.m. which is a pretty good time, and we appreciate you all being here, " said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

All second reading items passed, including an ordinance requiring permits for events on the beach like weddings.

“After the last council meeting we actually reviewed what they’ve been working on with the permitting and I just want to report to you it looks like they did an excellent job and I don’t see any major issues,” said Eric Hunt, Myrtle Beach wedding officiant.

Going forward this year, a wedding permit must be obtained, but any fees associated will be waived.

“There were a multitude of meetings that took place between business owners, city staff, and the North Myrtle Beach Chamber, and from that where the ordinance originated it was tweaked and changed in a way that benefits all involved,” said Hunt.

Starting in January 2023, permit fees will be enacted.

Also passed, was an ordinance restricting manual and electric bike usage on the beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 15 through Labor Day. City documents show a 9-year-old child was struck and injured while on the beach by a motorized bike, which is one of the reasons for the ordinance.

“I think it’s great that the Chamber and the business owners came together to come up with an ordinance we can all agree on,” said Hatley.

