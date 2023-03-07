Horry County Board of Education welcomes new member to District 4 seat
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new member joined the Horry County Board of Education.
Wendy Hodges took the oath of office on Monday. Formerly an English teacher and a Curriculum Specialist in Horry County Schools, she is currently a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Myrtle Beach.
She received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education - English and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.
The school board voted last week to appoint Hodges to the District 4 seat, which was left vacant when Cox won the election for school board chairman back in November.
