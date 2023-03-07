Get Ready for CeCe Winans Sold Out Believe for It Tour in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history.

CeCe is back with her new highly anticipated, live worship experience, “Believe For It”, available now everywhere, featuring over 95 minutes of new music!

Her upcoming show in Myrtle Beach for her Believe For It Spring Tour is Sold Out!

No worries, you can see her again this year at her Generations LIVE 2023!

Women of all generations will gather at Bethel World Outreach Church to celebrate the faithfulness of God and experience transforming joy.

Join them for a power packed two-day event May 12th and 13th led by CeCe Winans with world renowned speakers and artists.

You can register for the conference and learn more about her book and music here!

