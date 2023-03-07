FIRST ALERT: Much cooler weather arrives, frost possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a day of record warmth Tuesday, much cooler weather will move in this week.

MUCH COOLER WEATHER

Temperatures fall in a hurry overnight as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Temperatures Wednesday morning drop to around 40° with some upper 30s possibly well-inland. Sunny skies prevail through the afternoon but we’ll only climb to 60°.

Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with another round of lower 60s during the afternoon. The clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next storm system.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN

This cold front arrives Friday and ushers in a round of scattered downpours. Storms are not expected but the rain could turn heavy at times through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures climb to around 62°.

More showers set to arrive Friday (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Sunny skies briefly arrive Saturday ahead of our next system late Sunday. The clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with most of the rain arriving after sunset, and continuing into early Monday morning.

Next expecting warmer weather to arrive until late next week (WMBF)

