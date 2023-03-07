FIRST ALERT: Last warm day, temperatures turn cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re a fan of warm weather, this is your last day for the next week to get out and enjoy temperatures in the 70s and 80s!

TODAY

A mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s will quickly turn to a beautiful afternoon for any outdoor plans. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will make a run at a new record with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Right now, we’re forecasting a high of 78° which would tie a record set back in 1961.

We're making a run to tie the record in Myrtle Beach today. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, inland temperatures will climb into the lower 80s by this afternoon. Expect highs to hit 81° in Conway and up to 83° in Florence. Both Florence and Lumberton are forecast to be well below their records.

It's the warmest day of the week! (WMBF)

COOLER WEATHER

The passing of a dry cold front tonight will usher in cooler air. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight into the lower 40s by the time we wake up on Wednesday.

Our afternoons will be back to or just below normal with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the weekend.

Wednesday night and Saturday night appear to be the coldest with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible well inland.

Say goodbye to the 70s and 80s... for now. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

As far as rain chances go, we’re dry until Friday. Moisture will work back into the Carolinas to end the work week in addition to a system Friday.

A light and steady rain arrives midday on Friday and continues through the evening hours. (WMBF)

Right now, light rain will work into the area as the low pressure system works through to our north. The best timing for rain will be through the middle of the day Friday and into the overnight hours. Right now, we’re dry by the time you wake up Saturday and will keep Saturday dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. Our next system, after Friday will arrive Sunday night and into Monday morning, bringing back a 20% chance of rain Sunday night.

The weekend will start with rain on Friday before the drier pattern takes over for the rest of the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.