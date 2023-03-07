Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

District places 3 Robeson County schools on lockdown

School Lockdown (gfx)
School Lockdown (gfx)(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three schools in the Red Springs area were placed on lockdown Tuesday following a shooting in the surrounding area.

The district said the shooting happened outside of town in neighboring Hoke County.

Peterson Elementary, Red Springs Middle and Red Springs High schools are on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The district said there is no immediate danger to students at the schools.

School leaders are asking parents to refrain from picking up students at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 are alive
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
Soon when you’re driving down North Kings Highway, the outside of First Presbyterian Church...
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger

Latest News

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 are alive
Wendy Hodges
Horry County Board of Education welcomes new member to District 4 seat
Exam room at GraceMed in Wichita, Kansas
S.C. woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
SLED investigating fire at historic school building in Conway