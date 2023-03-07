District places 3 Robeson County schools on lockdown

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three schools in the Red Springs area were placed on lockdown Tuesday following a shooting in the surrounding area.

The district said the shooting happened outside of town in neighboring Hoke County.

Peterson Elementary, Red Springs Middle and Red Springs High schools are on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The district said there is no immediate danger to students at the schools.

School leaders are asking parents to refrain from picking up students at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.