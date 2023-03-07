Developers move closer to picking construction start date on Myrtle Beach surf park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the developers bringing a surf park to Myrtle Beach said construction on the park could begin as soon as this year.

Co-developer of American Surf Parks, Phil Dixon, provided an update, stating that the company was granted a land disturbance permit in 2022 and has also completed nearly 90% of its engineering for SurfWorks Myrtle Beach.

He said once all construction documents are finalized, the company will submit the plans to state and Myrtle Beach planning departments for final permits.

Last September, Myrtle Beach City Council voted in favor of selling over 20 acres of land needed to build the SurfWorks surf park.

Dixon added that the progress has helped them move closer to a construction start date, but no specific date has been given yet.

SurfWorks will be South Carolina’s first surf and adventure park.

Along with the surf lagoon, there will be an on-site skatepark, an amphitheater and restaurants.

Dixon has previously told WMBF News he hopes it will be open by 2025.

