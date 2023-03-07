Submit a Tip
Crews work to extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway

Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway(Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a historic Conway elementary school caught fire overnight.

The Conway Fire Department said the fire damaged the former Whittemore Elementary School building, located at 1904 Maple Street.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to CFD.

The fire is now under control; however, hot spots remain active.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.

Conway City Council will discuss the first proposal it’s received on how to save the historic...
Conway City Council will discuss the first proposal it’s received on how to save the historic Whittemore Elementary School.(SOURCE)

The Whittemore Elementary building has been empty for decades and a topic of discussion at many Conway city council meetings.

Conway City Council members have previously discussed the possibility of both demolishing or renovating it.

In January, it was revealed the renovation costs for Whittemore had nearly doubled, with structural engineers estimating it would take upwards of $30 million.

