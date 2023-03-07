Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebration of life announced for Panthers founder Jerry Richardson

Richardson died March 1, 2023.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks during a news conference for the NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C. People familiar with the situation say hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Panthers from Richardson for a record $2.2 billion. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the sale. The purchase is subject to a vote at the NFL owners meeting next week in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A celebration of life service has been announced for Carolina Panthers founder and former owner Jerry Richardson.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18 at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Richardson died on March 1, 2023, at the age of 86.

[Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86]

The Spring Hope native made his mark in the Carolinas through the Panthers, his charity, and his business dealings.

He was a native of Spring Hope and graduated from Wofford College.

Richardson brought the Carolina Panthers to Charlotte in 1993 and the team’s inaugural season was in 1995.

A strong businessman, Richardson was also the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s, a major investor in Bojangles, and ran Denny’s while the CEO of Flagstar.

The service will be shown online here and coverage will continue on the WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
S.C. woman kidnapped in Mexico is alive, mother confirms
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
Soon when you’re driving down North Kings Highway, the outside of First Presbyterian Church...
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
S.C. woman kidnapped in Mexico is alive, mother confirms
Conway city leaders are looking to take over Lake Busbee from Santee Cooper and create an...
City of Conway leaders begin process to finalize upcoming budgets
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
Fire at historic school building in Conway
LIVE: State Department provides briefing