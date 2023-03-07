Celebration of life announced for Panthers founder Jerry Richardson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A celebration of life service has been announced for Carolina Panthers founder and former owner Jerry Richardson.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18 at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Richardson died on March 1, 2023, at the age of 86.

[Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86]

The Spring Hope native made his mark in the Carolinas through the Panthers, his charity, and his business dealings.

He was a native of Spring Hope and graduated from Wofford College.

Richardson brought the Carolina Panthers to Charlotte in 1993 and the team’s inaugural season was in 1995.

A strong businessman, Richardson was also the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s, a major investor in Bojangles, and ran Denny’s while the CEO of Flagstar.

The service will be shown online here and coverage will continue on the WBTV News app.

