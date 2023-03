LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in Lumberton Monday morning.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators are in investigating a death in the area of Oakgrove Church Rd. and Riley Circle.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.