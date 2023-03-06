Sentencing postponed indefinitely for man convicted of killing Horry County grandmother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The sentencing for a man who kidnapped and killed an 80-year-old Horry County woman has been delayed once again.

Dominique Brand’s sentencing hearing was expected to happen on Wednesday but has been postponed indefinitely due to a case being heard in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court will hear oral arguments on March 28 for Lora v. United States which deals with the issue of consecutive and concurrent sentences.

“Since the Supreme Court’s decision in Lora may impact the Court’s authority to grant the Government’s request for a consecutive life sentence, Defendant’s sentencing hearing is stayed until after the Supreme Court decides Lora,” according to the federal court system’s online records.

Once the Supreme Court decides the Lora then a sentencing hearing date will be scheduled for Brand.

A judge found Brand guilty of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols on March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car, and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

