Myrtle Beach high school student represents Grand Strand in prestigious golf tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Only the best of the best compete at the 8th annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Tournament.

Event organizers said the weekend tournament had the largest crowd they’ve seen this year and only the very best young golfers get invited to compete in this prestigious event.

Some of these young golfers are ranked in America’s top 100.

Young golfer Madison Messimer is the only Myrtle Beach resident to compete in the tournament.

“I definitely have things to improve on. I could have putted better today, but I hit the ball better today,” said Messimer. “This was my first time playing. The past year I was able to see everyone play, and I was super excited to play this year.”

At just 15 years old, Messimer won a Class 4A high school state championship for her Myrtle Beach high school and she is already planning to win it again.

“I’m definitely going to try and get my third win in the state championship. I will definitely try to get low and make more puts and lows,” said Messimer.

Although she didn’t win the championship, she tackled all 18 courses during the weekend on her own and ended up tied for third place.

“It was great that a lot of people supported me this weekend. I was just glad that I could stay at home, sleep in my own bed, and have all my friends watch me this weekend,” said Messimer.

This tournament was able to give students like Messimer the exposure that college scouts needed to find their players.

“Our goal here is to separate ourselves with what the in terms of what the players experience is. The driving range, their names, their plates, and the course itself are fantastic. Really tough conditions. We are trying to give a PG-rated tour-like field for a golfer who is still in high school,” said tournament director Scott Tomasello.

