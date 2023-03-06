Marlboro County man charged with drug trafficking after deputies find him passed out in vehicle

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is charged with drug trafficking after passing out in his car with “a quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

Marlboro County investigator Clay Anderson said on Feb. 14 a Sheriff’s Office patrol unit was flagged down in McColl by a passerby who reported a man who appeared unresponsive in his car.

Deputies found the car near North Church St. After deputies tapped on the window, the driver, Robert Keith Locklear, 40 of McColl, woke up.

The report states that while Locklear and the deputy spoke, the deputy noticed “items consistent with drug use and “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

The deputy searched the car and found meth and fentanyl.

Locklear was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl.

