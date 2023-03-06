Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marlboro County man charged with drug trafficking after deputies find him passed out in vehicle

Robert Keith Locklear
Robert Keith Locklear(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is charged with drug trafficking after passing out in his car with “a quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

Marlboro County investigator Clay Anderson said on Feb. 14 a Sheriff’s Office patrol unit was flagged down in McColl by a passerby who reported a man who appeared unresponsive in his car.

Deputies found the car near North Church St. After deputies tapped on the window, the driver, Robert Keith Locklear, 40 of McColl, woke up.

The report states that while Locklear and the deputy spoke, the deputy noticed “items consistent with drug use and “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

The deputy searched the car and found meth and fentanyl.

Locklear was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Olivia Powell, 19, of New York, Michael Benedict, Anthony Heim, 29, of Lexington, S.C.
3 in custody after string of armed robberies in Carolina Forest area
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

.
Historic Grand Strand church to become 1920s themed bar and entertainment venue
Sheriff’s office identifies man found shot in Robeson County death investigation
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
911 Call: 2nd 911 call made by Tyler Doyle's friend after being dropped off on north jetty