Horry County puts burn ban in place starting Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All outdoor burning in Horry County will be banned starting on Tuesday morning.

The county announced that because of the current weather conditions, it has initiated an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban has been put into place because of the extreme fire danger due to the low humidity, dry and windy conditions.

All outdoor burning, including those that are permitted, are not allowed during the ban.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

