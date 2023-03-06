Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County puts burn ban in place starting Tuesday

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All outdoor burning in Horry County will be banned starting on Tuesday morning.

The county announced that because of the current weather conditions, it has initiated an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban has been put into place because of the extreme fire danger due to the low humidity, dry and windy conditions.

All outdoor burning, including those that are permitted, are not allowed during the ban.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

