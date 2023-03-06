HCS removes St. James High School teacher from coaching duties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The St. James High School basketball coach will no longer be courtside.

Horry County Schools said Chris Tibbits will no longer continue his coaching duties at the high school.

While the district would not provide a reason due to it being a personnel matter, WMBF News obtained an incident report connected to the case, showing there was a fight between Tibbits and a student last month.

The reporting officer responded on Feb. 20 to the school for a report of an assault that happened between a coach and a student.

The officer watched all video evidence and questioned all witnesses and determined that the confrontation between the coach and student was only verbal, and never physical, according to the report.

The documents state that because it was just a verbal fight, the school would conduct its own internal investigation.

The district said that Tibbits will continue his position as a social studies teacher at St. James High School.

