Grand Strand gas prices rise 13+ cents in 1 week ahead of summer trend

Customer pumps gas at the Shell on E Broadway in Louisville.
Customer pumps gas at the Shell on E Broadway in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in the Grand Strand rose almost 14 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are only 1 cent higher than a month ago and 79.3 cents lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.79 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.20, a difference of 41 cents.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.66 while the highest was $3.49, a difference of 83 cents.

“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then,” De Haan said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

